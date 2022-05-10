Just a week ago, the Brazilian president had urged the state oil company not to raise fuel prices again. However, the company decided to stick to its current policy of linking domestic prices to international rates.

The Brazilian state oil giant, Petrobras, accumulates three presidents in little more than a year, a change promoted from the Presidency that has had a common factor: the fuel price policy.

President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly accused the company of profiting excessively at the expense of the public interest, and its former leaders of not doing enough to contain consumer prices.

Just two months ago, Petrobras announced a 7% increase in the price of diesel, which cost the job of former CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, who had been in office for just a year and was replaced by José Mauro Coelho.

In its most recent move, the company announced that it will raise prices, for the second time in two months, by 8.9%, to 4.91 reais ($0.9580) per liter; in order to adjust to an increasingly tight international market.

A week ago, the Brazilian president had urged the company not to raise fuel prices again, arguing that it could bankrupt Brazil.

Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits https://t.co/CvldoqnHGn —Bloomberg (@business) May 9, 2022



Price increase, center of contention between Petrobras and Bolsonaro

The departure of Coelho’s two predecessors was promoted by Bolsonaro amid disputes over domestic fuel prices, though the government’s ability to control prices has dimmed in recent years in light of its new statutes that limit that power. .

The company has come under fire from the head of state for making billions of dollars in profits as Brazilians feel the pinch of higher gasoline prices.

Indeed, in the first quarter of 2022 alone, this firm obtained net profits of almost 9,000 million dollars, a value 38 times higher than that of the first quarter of 2021 and the highest for a quarter in its entire history.

For the newly arrived CEO of Petrobras, “President Bolsonaro’s concerns are legitimate”, but “Petrobras executives must follow the current price strategy”, which ties variations to international behavior.

The Government is the largest shareholder of Petrobras and appoints the majority of the members of the Board of Directors, but the company has another 700,000 minority shareholders who, the Executive stressed, are also benefiting.

With EFE and Reuters