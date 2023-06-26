By means of an emergency decree, the South American country included in its budget more than 50 million dollars to the Armed Forces to face the climatic effects derived from the El Niño phenomenon that could cause heavy rains in that territory.

The Peruvian Government urgently approved a million-dollar budget for the Ministry of Defense to deal with possible effects due to the proximity of the El Niño phenomenon, which could generate heavy rains and floods in that nation.

The decree has “the purpose of financing the acquisition of mechanical engineering equipment, logistics support vehicles and technical support teams, as well as the expenses associated with their operation.”

“These economic and financial measures will allow the Ministry of Defense, through the Engineering Battalions of the Peruvian Army, to intervene immediately in the mentioned regions. This, through preparation and response interventions aimed at reducing the damages and impacts due to the possible occurrence of the El Niño phenomenon”, cites the decree published on Saturday, June 24, in the official newspaper ‘El Peruano’.

Peru declared a state of emergency two weeks ago in 18 of its 25 regions due to the arrival of the phenomenon, but the authorities expect intense rainfall in the departments of Amazonas, Áncash, Cajamarca, Ica, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Piura, San Martín and tumbes.

On June 8, the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) assured that El Niño has already begun in the region and can have consequences for the entire planet, by promoting extreme weather events.

The decree assigns 196 million soles, about 54 million dollars, to the Army to face the emergency in the country’s regions with the acquisition of response teams.

with EFE