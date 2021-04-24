The congresses of Chile and Peru approved reforms that allow citizens to use part of their old-age savings to face the acute economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the last word is held by Presidents Sebastián Piñera and Francisco Sagasti.

Both the president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, and that of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, have on their desk for signature a project to allow citizens to withdraw a portion of their pension savings. But both view the issue with suspicion.

The Congress of the southern country approved on Friday, by an overwhelming majority, a bill that allows affiliates to withdraw 10% of their pension funds early, in what would be the third authorization in less than a year.

Conservative Sebastián Piñera, who reluctantly signed the first bill in July 2020 and whose coalition pushed for the second withdrawal, is now seeking to curb the new measure in court, a position that was the target of criticism in senior Senate leadership.

The president, who warns of the risks of a possible under-financing of private pension funds, faces a complex political panorama. Several of the pro-government deputies turned their backs on him in the legislative process and tried to convince him to sign the law.

In the first two withdrawals, citizens withdrew more than 36,000 million dollars, while the Government ensures that a new withdrawal authorization would leave almost five of the 11 million members without savings.

France 24 © France 24

If the Constitutional Court rejects the Government’s appeal, the validity of the withdrawal depends on the enactment of Piñera; while, if you accept the request, you would have to wait for the court to issue a final resolution.

Peru, the first country to approve early withdrawal, seeks a new authorization

In the same desire to strengthen income in the midst of the health emergency, the Legislative of Peru approved on March 30 a rule that allows affiliates to private pension funds to withdraw up to 17,600 soles, equivalent to 4,800 dollars of their contributions .

The law, however, is still under evaluation by the Executive, which requested technical reports to study it “in detail” and make the “correct” decision.

This was stated yesterday by the president of the country, Francisco Sagasti, who recalled that the AFPs are “very large resources that are invested and that, if withdrawn from one moment to another, they could produce some imbalances in the capital market.”

In April 2020, Peru was the first country, since the pandemic began, to allow a withdrawal of up to 25% of the funds that more than seven million members had accumulated in their individual accounts.

Ecuador: an “unsustainable” system

Less than a month after his term ends, the Government of President Lenín Moreno presented a diagnosis that says that the Ecuadorian pension system is unsustainable in the short term.

The report, which was sponsored by the World Bank and a team of experts, concludes that the reform cannot be postponed because there are fewer and fewer contributors and the life expectancy of retirees is increasing.

He also says that the current pension subsidy system is inequitable and “is growing rapidly, driven by a combination of low contributions, high benefits, a high level of the maximum pension and the steep increase in benefits per year of contribution.”

With EFE