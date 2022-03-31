The President of the Spanish Government intervened in Parliament to request support for his stimulus plan that seeks to mitigate the socioeconomic effects of the war.

The battle against inflation. The President of the Spanish Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, asked the parliamentarians of his country to support the plan of 17,600 million dollars with the aim of curbing inflation.

March year-on-year inflation in Spain reached 9.8%, the highest figure since 1985 and which Sánchez admits is a “bad figure” that affects the Spanish economy and society.

“73% is explained by the runaway price of energy and unprocessed food, all exacerbated by the war in Ukraine,” explained the chief executive.

Sánchez currently governs in a minority with the leftists of United We Can and needs the votes of other parliamentary forces. According to him, the plan in response to the war in Ukraine approved yesterday, as well as an agreement reached last week in the European Union to set a reference price for gas that allows lowering the electricity bill, will be able to “bend” inflation and ” stabilize the evolution of the cost of living”.

The budget approved yesterday seeks to give credit vouchers from the State to companies and the self-employed, with measures such as fuel bonuses and prohibiting objective dismissals of workers based on the high price of energy, as well as limiting the increase in rental prices for living place.

The Spanish leader defended his plan, which must be endorsed by Congress soon, and said that it is “as necessary as it is ambitious,” but not definitive. “What else has to happen for us to respond together?” Sánchez insisted before the deputies.

But Concepción Gamarra, spokesperson for the majority opposition of the Popular Party, PP, claimed that the proposal is a “hodgepodge” of measures and claimed that it does not include Sánchez’s promised tax cuts.

The increase in the price of energy has been harming companies and domestic consumers since 2021. In the wholesale market, the price of energy reached 283.30 euros per megawatt hour in March, which represents the highest monthly figure since it was They have records in Spain.

The Spanish Gross Domestic Product grew by 5.1% in 2021, although below the 6.5% forecast by the Government. This, after falling 10.8% in 2020 due to the pandemic.

with EFE