The Logistics Business Council of Panama estimated the million-dollar loss after 20 days of demonstrations, constant road closures and the blockade of the Pan-American highway, which allows the country to cross from north to south and connect it with the rest of Central America. The shortage of food, fuel, gas and medicines in some cities of the nation are putting increasing pressure on the national economy, in a territory considered one of the main logistics centers worldwide.

The protests of Panamanians who oppose the Government’s contract with the Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals have not only taken their toll on international transportation, but are already translating into labor instability, increased unemployment, shortages and shortages of supplies.

Much of this panorama is due to the blockades of main roads that prevent the transit of import and export cargo to and from Central America. Closures that, although they are in the streets, also complicate the arrival of cargo to the planes that ship by air.

The formation of long lines of cargo trucks has become a constant on the Pan-American highway, the most important in the country.

“Our future depends on our ability to facilitate the transit of global merchandise, “Not only would we be losing the entrepreneurs who work in that, especially micro and medium-sized businesses, but we are talking about more than half of Panamanian families.”said the president of Coel, Hugo Torrijos, at a press conference.

The Panama brand is collapsing

For their part, businessmen in the logistics sector explained that the figure of daily losses is not only an isolated figure, but also represents a setback for what they have built, as well as a detriment to their families.

The situation could be even worse if the blockades are not lifted, in a country where the logistics sector is one of the strongest pillars of the economy, hosting the Panama Canal, through which a little more than 3% of the trade from all over the world.

“What it has taken us so many years to achieve, that prestige of the Panama brand in the world, is collapsing. A good part of our members are microentrepreneurs dedicated to land transportation, on whom their families depend on their daily income,” lamented one of the union workers in a statement.

For the president of Coel, the 23 days of protest already mean total losses of 1,000 million dollars for the international transportation sector and more than 1,500 million dollars in the entire Panamanian economy, with a shortage of food, fuel, gas and medicines. in some cities in the country, which has led the Panamanian Government to look for other options such as the attempt to import hydrocarbons from Costa Rica.

And in an explanation to the media, the same entity added that these are not only losses for “the financial nature, but also affect the physical, mental, emotional health of our citizens.”

