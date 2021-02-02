This February 1, 2020, marks a month since the rupture between the United Kingdom and the European Union and the debacle that the worst omens predicted has not occurred, but the problems have multiplied on several fronts.

Barely a month has passed since the separation between the United Kingdom and the European Union became effective, which, after many back and forth, ended up being friendly. However, in practice, not everything goes as the newly divorced expected.

Businesses that previously traded freely are getting used to frustrating border controls, in addition to delays and red tape, which have ended up directly affecting their pockets.

According to the Manufacturers Guild Make UK, 60% of 189 manufacturing companies surveyed said they had experienced a “significant disruption” in business since January 1.

British meat exporters say some of their shipments have rotted in trucks awaiting time-consuming European health checks. In turn, Scottish fishermen have protested in front of Parliament for not being able to sell their products to the mainland due to complex new paperwork.

A misstep that hit Northern Ireland, the heart of a difficult divorce

The political dimension of the divorce between London and Brussels has shown its first cracks on the most fragile flank, Northern Ireland.

On Friday, January 29, it announced that it would impose controls on the export of vaccines against Covid-19, which was immediately seen as a threat to prevent doses from being sent to the United Kingdom.

But the community bloc was forced to reverse the announcement in a matter of hours, since avoiding controls at the border between Ireland (a member of the European Union) and Northern Ireland (British region), was the main stumbling block in the five years of Brexit negotiations.

Boris Johnson’s government tries to accentuate the positive

The British Government says that the problems that have arisen after Brexit are “normal” and emphasizes that traffic jams have not accumulated in the ports of the English Channel.

Brexit supporters say any short-term inconvenience will be offset by the UK’s newfound freedom to set its own economic agenda and strike trade deals around the world.

On Monday, the country applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trading bloc of 11 countries, including Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada and Mexico.

With AP, EFE and Reuters