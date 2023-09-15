The demand for food in the world is increasing incessantly while humanitarian funding dries up, warns the United Nations World Food Program.

Around 780 million people in the world do not know when they will eat again or if, in fact, they will eat again, according to data released to the United Nations Security Council.

World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain warned that “we now live with a series of simultaneous and long-term crises that will continue to fuel global humanitarian needs.”

The entity estimates that almost 47 million people in more than 50 countries are one step away from famine and it is estimated that 45 million children under five years of age suffer from acute malnutrition.

The Rome-based agency details that in 79 countries in which it operates, a total of 345 million people face high levels of food insecurity this year, more than doubling the figures recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wars and natural disasters, the instigators of hunger

The World Food Program attributes the rising numbers to “a deadly combination of conflict, economic crises, extreme weather and skyrocketing fertilizer prices.”

Invited to participate in the session on Thursday, September 14 at the UN Security Council, Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard, expressed that “humanitarian aid has long been the domain of the government” and development institutions, Therefore, he called on the private sector to participate more actively.

“Money is still important, but companies can offer much more,” he said. “The private sector is prepared to meet today’s challenges in partnership with the public sector.”

In that sense, Cindy McCain insisted that funds for humanitarian aid operations are running out. “At the World Food Program we have had to make the distressing decision to cut rations for millions of vulnerable people and more cuts are on the way,” she said.

With Reuters and AP