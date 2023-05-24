The streaming service giant announced that it will limit the audience of its programming in the United States to people who live in the same household. For each additional profile that does not live with the main subscriber, the company will charge an extra membership.

Sharing passwords for streaming platforms between homes is a practice that, however common, has been the headache of the industry. But Netflix hopes to put an end to it, at least in the United States and a hundred other countries that it did not specify.

As part of its strategy to stop the slowdown in its growth, the American giant revealed that it will begin to fulfill an old promise: limit people outside the main home of an account to enjoy the service for free.

The rampant sharing of passwords has meant that, according to estimates, approximately 100 million people around the world use the accounts of family and friends to download their favorite series, through 232.5 million paid subscriptions.

This is a policy that Netflix has been implementing in other countries such as Spain, Portugal, Canada, New Zealand and some in Latin America, but it is in the United States where most of its clients live and the restriction had been under analysis for months without it being put in place. on going.

For many, the biggest constraints will mean a flight of customers, as paid streaming services proliferate and high inflation has caused consumers to begin to forego non-essential services.

But the industry-leading app said it was prepared: “We will continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new movies and TV shows so that (…) there is always something to satisfy you on Netflix.”

New options for users

Those who subscribe to Netflix’s standard or premium plans, which range in value from $15.50 to $20 per month, will be able to let someone else living outside of their household use their password for an additional $8 per month, $2 per below the basic plan of the company.

This additional user alternative may be used only once in standard type accounts and up to two times in premium subscriptions.

Netflix considers “home” the “set of Internet-connected devices in the primary place where you watch Netflix,” according to a company statement issued on Tuesday, May 23. In turn, he clarified that the terminals linked to that “home” will continue to function while the owners are “on a trip” or want to project their accounts on “the television of a hotel or in their vacation home.”

With Reuters, AP and EFE