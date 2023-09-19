The world economy grew 3.3% last year and for this year the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects it to grow 3%. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil see a better outlook, while in Argentina it is getting worse.

The one also known as the “Rich Countries Club” sees a weaker Germany and China by 2023 that contrast with a United States that is more resilient than it seems.

The OECD is more optimistic today than it was three months ago: it believes that the global economy will grow 3% this year compared to the 2.7% forecast last June, according to its most recent outlook report published this Tuesday, September 19. .

One of the highlights of the report has to do with Argentina, the only G20 country that could be in recession, both in 2022 and 2023. On the contrary, bets are being raised on Mexico and Brazil, with growth above 3 % for this year.

United Kingdom, the most inflationary among the large

Britain has not deviated from its path to having the highest inflation among major rich economies this year, according to forecasts from the Paris-based body, which showed its price problem growing faster than that of most of its peers.

In that sense, the British headline inflation rate would average 7.2% during 2023, compared to the previous forecast of 6.9%. It was the largest upward revision for any Group of Seven (G7) economy other than Japan.

Argentina and Turkey, two exceptional cases, would continue to have annual inflation rates of three and double digits, respectively, in both 2023 and 2024.

