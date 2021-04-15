The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development made a series of recommendations to various countries to achieve a solid recovery, after the strong impact caused by the health crisis.

Improving health coverage and social protection, as well as encouraging investments and technologies that contribute to environmental objectives are, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the structural reforms necessary for Latin American countries to face the Covid-19 crisis.

In its report “Towards growth 2021: shaping a vibrant recovery”, published this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the so-called rich countries club gave its recommendations for each state.

In Colombia, the OECD sees it unlikely that the government will be able to carry out structural reforms (although it considers them necessary), due to the proximity of the legislative and presidential elections of 2022.

The Executive is preparing a tax reform project, which would be President Iván Duque’s third, to increase taxes and collect about $ 6,850 million, destined to improve public finances and finance social assistance programs.

Where he does believe that it is time for a reform is in Chile, as a tool to combat the marked socioeconomic inequality, since he believes that “the redistributive impact of the current personal income tax is weak.”

Chile is one of the countries with the highest per capita income in Latin America, but it also has high inequality indices that lead to the one percent of the richest population concentrating more than 20 percent of the wealth.

Regarding Mexico, the international organization that brings together the world’s most developed nations emphasized informality. For this reason, it recommended reforms and programs for the labor inclusion of women and informal workers who lost their income due to the pandemic.

“A comprehensive strategy is required to ensure that the recovery brings formal jobs, which would help inclusion and increase government revenues,” the report said.

