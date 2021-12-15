Economy Nobel laureates call for a cut in rising military spending every year: “A huge waste of resources”

The money saved from military spending could, according to Nobel laureates, be used to tackle humanity’s major problems, such as pandemics and climate change.

Fifty The Nobel Prize-winning researcher has a simple proposal for the nations of the world: all together reduce their military spending and donate half of the money saved to the common affairs of mankind.

The Nobel laureates published on the subject petition, for which supporters are now being gathered.

Carlo Rovelli

The petition is coordinated by an Italian physicist Carlo Rovelli, and includes renowned economists, mathematicians, and medical scholars.

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, has also given his support to the petition.

Idea the petition was triggered by the fact that military spending is on the rise worldwide. As one state increases its budget, it puts pressure on its neighbors to do the same to maintain balance.

“This feedback mechanism maintains a cycle of racing equipment – a huge waste of resources when funds could be used much more wisely,” the researchers write in their petition.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, military spending has doubled worldwide since 2000. The amount is already approaching two trillion US dollars a year.

Historically, the expansion of military budgets has often led to devastating conflicts, researchers write.

In the petition researchers suggest that all UN member states agree on a common 2% reduction in military spending each year for five years.

“As states on opposite sides reduce military spending, security in all countries will improve while intimidation and balance remain the same,” the researchers write.

They use the post-Cold War period as an example, when the United States and the Soviet Union were able to agree on a reciprocal reduction in nuclear weapons.

The two of you a 1 percent cut in military spending would save a total of up to $ 1 trillion by 2030, researchers say.

Researchers are calling for half of the money saved to be transferred to an international fund to tackle humanity’s common problems: pandemics, climate change and extreme poverty.

“Humanity faces risks that can only be avoided through collaboration,” the researchers write.

“So let’s work together instead of fighting each other.”