During a speech, the Venezuelan head of state assured that his country's economy will continue its growth process that, according to him, began in 2022, after experiencing years of contraction. However, the South American nation's projections contrast with the data issued by ECLAC in November 2023.

According to the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, the economy is experiencing new dynamism. The president based his statement on the mobilization of national tourists during the 2024 Easter holiday. Official figures indicate that more than 10 million people traveled to that South American nation, which reflects a 12.6% growth in national tourism. compared to the year 2023.

“That is economic activity, the real economy because it is fundamentally national tourism with a little bit of international tourism that continues to arrive (…) That is economic activity, purchasing capacity, supply capacity with exchange stability,” said the head of state. during his program 'Con Maduro+' on Monday, April 1.

But The joy shown by the Venezuelan president dismisses the threat of toughening sanctions, due to the few electoral guarantees it offers in the face of the presidential elections, scheduled for next July 28.

Economic sanctions, established by some Western nations in recent years, as measures to pressure the Government of Venezuela to find a way out of the political diatribe, have affected the country's income, in part, by limiting oil exports, the main source of income.

However, the recovery that the Venezuelan economy has experienced in recent years has gone hand in hand with the relaxation of sanctions and the increase in crude oil prices due to war conflicts. Therefore, there is the shadow of a return of sanctions that could, among other things, affect the nation's economic growth.

“We have the experience, we have the plan, we know what to do, we are doing it and we will continue to deepen the recovery of the real economy, the new post-oil economy, with sanctions or without sanctions, no one stops us, with license or without license, the economy continues to grow consciously,” said Maduro.

Last March, Maduro indicated that Venezuela's growth for 2024 is estimated to be around 8%. This, after an advance of 5% registered in 2023, according to official data.

“This year everything points to 8% growth with or without sanctions. We are going to a gradual process of recovery of the country with our own efforts, with work, with a good plan, with a good guide, with a good methodology,” indicated the head of state on March 13.

But the optimism of the Venezuelan president is not in line with the projections issued by ECLAC in its 'Economic Study of Latin America and the Caribbean 2023'.

In the aforementioned publication, the organization dependent on the United Nations Organization indicates that Venezuela's growth could fluctuate by 2.7%. A growth supported by the increase in oil production, the growth of sectors such as agribusiness and without the limitation of sanctions.

