The minimum wage for New York delivery drivers would go from $7 an hour to $17, Mayor Eric Adams announced over the weekend, becoming the first city in the United States to order a wage increase for this economic sector. .

In this way, the income of the distributors would triple in the coming years. According to city data, about 60,000 New York drivers currently earn an average of $7.09 an hour.

But this would change from July 12, when the rule goes into effect, accompanied by a wage increase of $17.96 an hour.

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced the new rule from the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection on Sunday. “This new minimum wage rate, increased by nearly $13.00 per hour, will ensure these workers and their families can earn a living, access greater economic stability, and help our city’s legendary restaurant industry prosper,” said Ligia Guallpa, executive director of the Labor Justice Project.

The director called the move a “historic moment for New York City,” despite pushback from apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash, as well as local restaurants who argue it will only worsen conditions for workers by reducing orders. because of the high costs.

Our delivery workers are tireless in keeping our city fed and moving. They deserve a raise. Effective July 12, we are raising the minimum wage for our city's app-based restaurant delivery workers from an average of $7 an hour to at least $17.96 an hour!



“This rule will set the wage rate for all essential drivers who work tirelessly, whether it’s during a pandemic, snowstorm or wildfire smoke, and who have been denied a living wage for far too long,” Gullapa said. it’s a statement. “While there is still work to be done, a minimum wage for food delivery people will transform the lives of thousands of families across the city and provide justice for delivery people who have long needed it,” she added.

For his part, Josh Gold, a spokesman for Uber Eats, assured that “the city is lying to delivery workers: they want the applications to finance this increase, eliminating jobs and reducing tips while forcing the remaining workers to deliver the orders faster.”

“Given the broken process that resulted in such an extreme minimum pay final rule, we will continue to explore all avenues forward — including litigation — to ensure we continue to better support Dashers and protect the flexibility that so many delivery workers like them depend on. DoorDash responded in a statement.

The unprecedented application of the minimum wage to delivery drivers is the product of a law approved by the New York City Council in 2021, which required the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to analyze the working and salary conditions of food delivery drivers through Of applications.

with PA