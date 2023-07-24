The logo change is one of the first steps towards the total transformation of the brand towards X, a platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which promises an ecosystem with unlimited interactivity that goes from audio and video to the offer of goods and payment gateway. Since the early hours of this Monday, July 24, users have seen the changes in the application.

Elon Musk says goodbye to the blue bird and advances in the makeover of Twitter. A black X on a white background is the new logo of the application that, although in the early hours of this Monday it still had the same URL address (twitter.com), its interface began to change progressively.

Since last week, the company announced changes to the logo and on Sunday Musk posted images and tweets related to the letter X on his Twitter account.

For her part, CEO Linda Yaccarino welcomed the new look by posting the full logo along with the phrase “X is here, let’s do this.”

“It is an exceptionally rare thing, in life or in business, to get a second chance to make another great impression. Twitter made a huge impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Twitter was founded in 2006 and has since used the blue bird as its logo, an emblem that was purchased for $15, according to design site Creative bloq.

In October 2022, the company was acquired by Elon Musk, leading to mass layoffs, internal disputes, and technical changes like advertising terms and verification membership.

Some tech analysts in New York are beginning to point out that Musk may have a little obsession with X, because of the names he gives his companies, like Space X, the space manufacturing company, X.ai, the new company dedicated to artificial intelligence, or because of his Tesla vehicles in his Model X.

Now, Musk and his team plan to make that letter an app for everything. They are looking for what they call “unlimited interactivity” to exist with an ecosystem focused on audio, video, messaging, supply of goods and services and even bank payments. All this powered by artificial intelligence.

Musk had already named Twitter’s parent company X Corporation, saying his acquisition of the social media giant was “an accelerator to create X, the app for everything,” a reference to the company X.com, which he founded in 1999. A later version became online payment giant PayPal.

with PA