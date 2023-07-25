The deadline imposed by the Taliban for the closure of all beauty salons in Afghanistan has been met. The group that governs the country did not indicate whether it would use force against establishments that do not comply with the order, but justified the measure by indicating that these businesses offered services banned by Islam. This is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women following edicts barring them from accessing education, public spaces and most forms of employment.
