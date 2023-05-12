The tycoon Elon Musk announced on his social networks that in six weeks someone else will take his place as executive director of the platform. Sources consulted by the US media indicate that Linda Yaccarino, head of global advertising for the media company ‘NBCUniversal’, is the most likely to take over the reins of Twitter. Musk will assume the role of chief executive and chief technology officer.

#Economy #Musk #stop #CEO #Twitter #replace