November 11, 2023
Economy | Moody's lowered the outlook for the US credit rating to negative

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
The US Treasury disagrees with the decision.

Credit scorer Moody’s has lowered the outlook for the US credit rating from stable to negative. Moody’s currently has a US credit rating of AAA.

The credit rating agency expects the country’s public finance deficits to remain very large, which will significantly weaken the availability of debt.

The US Treasury disagrees with Moody’s decision. Deputy Minister of Finance Wally Adeyemo estimated in his statement that the US economy will remain strong.

According to figures released last month, the US budget deficit had grown to $1.7 trillion.

