Musk’s company, owner of Tesla, won the pulse to bring astronauts back to the moon against Blue Origin, the aerospace company of Jeff Bezos, president of Amazon and considered the richest man in the world.

It was a true battle of billionaires: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the two richest people in the world according to Forbes Magazine, competed to lead humanity’s return to the moon for the first time since 1972.

But it was the eccentric owner of the luxury car firm Tesla who, through his company SpaceX, finally won the contract for 2.89 billion dollars from the US space agency NASA, surpassing the founder and president of Amazon.

Musk’s company bid alone, while Amazon.com founder’s Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper. Dynetics, the other competitor is a unit of Leidos Holdings Inc.

SpaceX will be in charge of building a spacecraft that will take astronauts back to the moon in 2024, after NASA considered that the firm “has everything they need” for their lunar missions.

Musk’s company will thus be in charge of continuing the development of the first commercial human lander that will safely carry the next two American astronauts to the lunar surface. At least one of them will make history as the first woman on the moon.

“We should get the next landing as soon as possible,” said Steve Jurczyk, NASA’s acting administrator, during the announcement via videoconference. “If they reach their milestones, we have a chance in 2024,” he added.

SpaceX also responded on Twitter: “We are honored to help @NASAArtemis usher in a new era of human space exploration.”

Unlike the Apollo landings of 1969 to 1972, the only human visits to the moon’s surface, NASA is preparing for a longer-term lunar presence that it envisions as a stepping stone toward an even more ambitious plan to send astronauts. loving You.

A setback for the owner of Amazon and a victory for the one of Tesla

The announcement added to a career of continued success for Elon Musk, who has made electric carmaker Tesla Inc. the world’s most valuable vehicle maker with a market capitalization of $ 700 billion.

Musk has led a giant tech conglomerate, which controls companies seeking spaceflight, electric cars, neural implants and underground tunnel drilling.

But NASA’s decision also meant a setback for Jeff Bezos, a longtime space enthusiast who, precisely, announced in February that he will step down as CEO of Amazon to focus more on his other businesses, such as The Washington Post newspaper. or your space company.

