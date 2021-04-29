The agreement reached by the Government, the unions and the employers, includes a salary increase in seven sections, which began in April with a first increase of 4%. The same percentages will be applied to the payment of unemployment benefits.

According to official data, salaries in Argentina grew 33% on average last year. However, inflation accumulated a higher rise, of 36.1%, a sign that the badly wounded economy of the South American country is still far from stabilizing.

Harassed by one of the highest price indexes in the region and a declining economy, the Alberto Fernández government agreed with the union centrals and business associations the second wage increase in less than a year.

Minister Claudio Moroni began the Salary Council with the presence of the titular Councilors of the labor centrals, business chambers and social movements.



In the most recent meeting of the Salary Council, which brings together the parties, it was agreed that the minimum wage should increase progressively and until next February by 35%, to 29,160 pesos (a little more than 300 dollars at today’s exchange rate) .

The Labor portfolio detailed in a statement that the increase will begin in April with 9%, an additional 4% in May, 4% in June, 3% in July, 5% in August and 5% in November of this year, adding a last tranche, also 5%, in February 2022.

In Argentina, the basic salary is not enough to cover the family basket © France 24

The previous increase in the minimum wage had been last October, when a 28% increase was agreed in three tranches, the last of them last March, when the minimum income finally reached the current 21,600 pesos ($ 230) per month .

Argentina has been going through a difficult recession for three years. Its Gross Domestic Product fell 10% in 2020, aggravated by the Covid-19 crisis, and it is estimated that 40% of its population lives in poverty.

With EFE