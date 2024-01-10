This Wednesday, January 10, Javier Milei celebrates one month in the Presidency of Argentina. In parallel, the National Congress began to discuss the package of measures sent by the president, known as the “omnibus law,” in which he proposes radical reforms in the national economy and in areas of the State to reduce it.

This Wednesday it will be the turn of the Ministers of the Interior, Guillermo Francos, and of Security, Patricia Bullrich, who will go to the National Congress to participate in the joint commission that, since Tuesday, has been debating the so-called “omnibus law”, presented by the Executive.

This package of measures, which Milei hopes to see approved before the end of January, grants legislative powers to the Government of Javier Milei by virtue of the declaration of a public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, security, defense, energy rates, and health matters. , administrative and social, which the extreme right-wing president decreed.

Meanwhile, this Thursday the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) will announce the inflation for December 2023, the month in which the libertarian arrived at the Casa Rosada (presidential headquarters of Argentina), and applied a devaluation of 54% of the Argentine peso against the US dollar, accelerating the increase in prices.

According to the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, in that district inflation in the last month of last year was 21.1%.

The reforms in the national economy, which the Milei Government seeks to deregulate and let the market have influence, generated strong public debates between those who support it and those who oppose it.

Among the critics are the union organizations, which announced the first national strike against the libertarian, which will be on January 24. It will be the third social and political mobilization that the Government will face.

Manuel Adorni, presidential spokesperson, at the beginning of the commissions' treatment of the “omnibus law,” assured in a press conference that the market could “take its toll” if the reforms are not approved.

“Rumors about disagreements about the law caused financial dollars to jump from 900 to 1,200, in round numbers. We do our part and we need politics to do its part,” he had commented.

