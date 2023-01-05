Increase economic integration to be a more competitive region worldwide, seek a new migration agreement and leave behind some differences on the political scene in the continent. Those are the three priorities of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ahead of Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau’s visit to Mexico for the North American Leaders Summit next week. This has been announced by Roberto Velasco, head of the Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with EL PAÍS a few hours after the leaders of the three countries announce their detailed agendas for the diplomatic meeting, known informally as the summit of the Three Amigos. “It is the most important meeting we have in terms of foreign policy”, Velasco settles, “the most important relationship that Mexico has is with its northern partners”.

The North American Leaders Summit is about to be held next week, from January 9 to 11, and it is expected that throughout this Thursday more details will be known about the itinerary that the three leaders and their respective delegations will follow during the work tour in Mexico City. Biden will land in Mexico from Sunday. Velasco points out that the arrival of the Canadian prime minister is scheduled for Monday. That same day, Biden and López Obrador will hold a bilateral meeting. The meeting between the three heads of government is scheduled for Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said this Thursday that Biden will land around one in the afternoon next Monday at the Mexico City International Airport. Trudeau will do it a little later, around 2:30 p.m. The President of the United States will be received at the National Palace at 4:00 p.m. and will have a private conversation with López Obrador accompanied by his wives. Members of the Cabinet of both governments will already participate in the bilateral meeting.

On the US side, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Security; Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce; Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser; Chris Dodd, special advisor to the president for the Americas; Ken Salazar, US Ambassador to Mexico; David Cohen, US Ambassador to Canada, and Juan González, Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council. Representing Mexico will be Ebrard, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López; the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O; the Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources, María Luisa Albores; the Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro; the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma; the head of the Unit for North America of the Foreign Ministry, Roberto Velasco, and the commissioner of the National Institute of Migration, Francisco Garduño.

Ebrard has indicated that Trudeau will join around six in the afternoon on Monday and later there will be a dinner behind closed doors. The foreign minister had said in December that tentatively there would first be a private meeting between the three leaders and that later a ceremony would be held with his work teams. Velasco confirms that they will first meet behind closed doors and that later contacts will be established in a more formal way. For Wednesday, Trudeau and López Obrador will have a bilateral meeting, according to the official. “There are going to be several opportunities for the two presidents and the prime minister to have a very extended conversation about the issues that interest each of them,” he says.

The Summit is set to follow a format similar to the one held in November 2021 in Washington. “The world has changed a lot since the last time they met and they will be able to update the common vision they have of how North America can increase its cooperation to face the new challenges”, adds Velasco. The work agenda is marked by six axes: diversity; equity and inclusion; environment and climate change; competitiveness with the rest of the world; migration and development; Health and security. Specific agreements are expected to be announced between the three countries for each of these items, as well as a joint declaration at the end of the meeting. Other agreements would be added to these agreements from the bilateral meetings: possibly new ones or the updating of already existing mechanisms such as the Bicentennial Agreement (Security) or the Sonora Plan (Clean energy).

What does Mexico expect from the summit? Velasco stresses that the country sees a great opportunity in regional integration on the world economic scene. Between the three countries, he points out, around a trillion dollars are traded each year. The Mexican delegation will promote greater cooperation based on the TMEC and a greater desire for North America to act as a block and establish itself as a competitive region. On this front, the Mexican government is going to propose the creation of the Alliance for the Prosperity of the Peoples of the Americas, a regional agreement to reduce poverty and inequality.

That is one of three priorities. The second is about migration. Mexico wants greater labor mobility and open channels for regular migration as a response to migratory pressures and the high demand for workers that continues to exist in the United States. The promise of an immigration agreement has been recurring at the summit’s negotiating table, from the first one in 2005 to the tenth edition that is about to take place.

On the other side of the border, the questions from the press focus on the White House’s response to the flows of people without documents and the decision to maintain title 42, an exceptional measure adopted during the pandemic that the Supreme Court has decided to keep The closing of the doors of the United States has increased the pressure on the border, where tens of thousands of immigrants have been waiting in limbo for months. The US president told the US press on Wednesday that his intention is to make a field visit to the border with Mexico, the first since he arrived at the White House in January 2021, after the conclusion of the summit. No Mexican representative is expected to participate in that tour.

Lastly, López Obrador wants a dialogue with his counterparts on regional policy. The Mexican president has spoken in recent days of rethinking the Monroe Doctrine and has urged Washington to reconsider his policy towards the Americas, after a past of interventionism. “It is a conversation that both presidents have already had, to promote greater integration with respect to the sovereignty of countries,” says Velasco. “This means that there is no blockade policy or trade sanctions that hurt the societies of the countries and that have failed in their own objectives that were set,” he adds.

López Obrador was absent from the Summit of the Americas held last year in Los Angeles due to the exclusion of the governments of Venezuela and Cuba. “It was part of what Mexico transmitted at the time,” says Velasco. “It is not only talking about the points where there are differences, but looking for common points and a path to the future for the region”, he qualifies. That was one of the points that the Mexican president made in a letter sent to Biden this week, although the content has not been made public. “It is not for me to give details about a communication from the president,” settles the official. Mexico and the United States have also had differences regarding the political crisis in Peru and the abrupt departure of Pedro Castillo, but Velasco clarifies that it has not been an issue that has been discussed in recent meetings. “What we have talked about is, in general, the region,” he says.

The conversation with Canada crosses several of the common points with the United States, although there are two important points of agreement. In addition to close cooperation on labor mobility, the novelty is an approach to address issues of indigenous and historically marginalized communities. “This is a great meeting point between the concerns of Minister Trudeau and the positions promoted by President López Obrador, there is a lot of international interest regarding this, what has been done with the Yaquis and with other indigenous peoples of Mexico,” Ebrard said a few weeks ago.

“There is an excellent relationship with both the United States and Canada,” says Velasco. “This summit will be a reflection of the very robust and dynamic cooperation that exists between the three countries and of the great will that exists to continue deepening that relationship,” she adds. This is the first visit to Mexico by a US president in almost 10 years. It is also Biden’s first visit to a Latin American country during his tenure.

