The Xbox manufacturer closed its $69 billion deal this Friday, October 13, to purchase Activision Blizzard, increasing its weight in the video game market to better compete with the industry leader, Sony.

It took almost two years for the American giant Microsoft Corp. to overcome all the regulatory obstacles that prevented it from sealing the purchase agreement for Activision Blizzard, a developer of video games as famous as “Call of Duty” or “Candy Crush Saga.”

This closes one of the most expensive technological acquisitions in history that had enormous setbacks due to the fear of the regulatory authorities of several countries about the possible dominance of Microsoft in the industry, to the detriment of other competitors and the users themselves.

The notice that the deal had been finalized came seven hours after Microsoft won final approval from Britain’s competition watchdog, which reversed its earlier decision to block the $69 billion deal.

A purchase that stirs up competition between consoles

Taking control of the developers behind such blockbuster games as “Call of Duty,” “Diablo” and “Overwatch” will be a boost for Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console, which ranks third in sales behind PlayStation and Nintendo’s Sony.

The American giant also has plans to incorporate Activision titles into its multi-game subscription service that works like a Netflix for video games.

To comply with UK competition rules and allay concerns about a possible abuse of a dominant position, Microsoft agreed to sell the streaming rights to some of Activision’s games to France’s Ubisoft Entertainment. This transaction includes current and new Activision games released over the next 15 years.

BREAKING: Microsoft has closed a $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after clearing a regulatory hurdle in the UK, removing the final obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history. https://t.co/BObxavOs0a —The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2023



The company will also allow users and cloud gaming platforms to stream their titles without paying royalties for ten years, as part of an agreement with the European Union to obtain regulatory permission in the 27 countries of the community bloc.

Another of the agreements that allowed the closing of the agreement has to do with Microsoft allowing Sony to make “Call of Duty” available on PlayStation for at least ten years.

With AP and Reuters