Microsoft announced that its Bing search engine will have a version assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with OpenAI, the company that created the popular ChatGPT tool, in which users can search for specific answers, chat with AI and even ask ” inspiration”.

Microsoft will integrate technology similar to ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, transforming an Internet service that is now far behind Google into a new way to communicate with artificial intelligence.

The revamp of Microsoft’s second search engine could give the software giant an edge over other tech companies amid global excitement around ChatGPT, the latest in AI.

In addition to adding it to Bing, Microsoft will integrate it as a chatbot in its Edge browser. Microsoft announced the new technology at an event Tuesday at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters.

“It’s faster, more accurate and more powerful” than ChatGPT, built using technology from OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, but tailored for search queries, said Yusuf Mehdi, a Microsoft executive who heads its consumer division.

A preview of the new Bing was released for desktop users who subscribe to it on Tuesday, but Mehdi said the technology will roll out to millions of users in the coming weeks, eventually coming to the Bing and Edge smartphone apps. . For now, everyone can try the vein version in a limited way.

The strengthened partnership with OpenAI has been years in the making and began with a $1 billion investment from Microsoft in 2019 that led to the development of a powerful supercomputer built specifically to train the San Francisco startup’s AI models.

Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of Search at Microsoft demonstrates the integration of the Bing search engine and Edge browser with OpenAI on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Redmond, Wash. © Stephen Brashear/AP

Although not always factual or logical, ChatGPT’s command of the language and grammar comes from having ingested an enormous amount of digitized books, Wikipedia entries, instruction manuals, newspapers, and other online writings.

According to Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella, new advances in AI “are going to reshape every category of software we know,” including search, just like previous innovations in personal computers and cloud computing. He said it’s important to develop AI “with human preferences and social norms, and you don’t do that in a lab. You have to do it in the world.”

The shift to more conversational search engines, capable of confidently answering questions rather than offering links to other websites, could change the ad-fueled search business, but it also poses risks if AI systems fail they hit.

Their opacity also makes it difficult to find the original images and text they have memorized, although the new Bing includes annotations that refer to the source data.

“Bing is powered by artificial intelligence, so surprises and errors are possible,” reads a message at the bottom of the preview version of Bing’s new home page. “Make sure you check the facts.”

Google is still cautious about such moves, but responded to the popularity of ChatGPT by announcing a new chat service called Bard that will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers” before being released to the public in the coming weeks.

with PA