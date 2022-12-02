According to Luisa María Alcalde, Mexico’s Minister of Labor, as of January 1, 2023, the daily minimum wage will go from $9 to $10.82, authorities announced during the daily press conference of the Mexican government.

The Mexican minimum wage will increase by 20% in 2023, and will go from 172 pesos a day (8.6 dollars) to 207 pesos (10.35 dollars), thanks to the consensus reached by the government with employers and workers.

“This morning, within the National Minimum Wage Commission, Conasami, unanimously, by consensus between the business sector, the labor sector and the Government, it was decided and defined a 20% increase in the minimum wage in 2023” , announced Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of Labor of Mexico.

This 20% increase will also apply to the basic salary of the municipalities on the northern border, where it will go from 260 pesos a day (13 dollars) to 312 pesos (15.6 dollars). With these increases, the general minimum wage will rise by 1,052 pesos per month, or about 52.6 dollars.

At least immediately, the measure would benefit 6.4 million formal workers, detailed the Secretary of Labor.

“As of January 1, their purchasing power will increase and with this it will also give dynamism to the local economy, the internal market and will support not only directly the workers, but also their families,” he argued.

The Conasami announces it in the midst of the highest annual inflation in two decades, which reached a rate of 8.7% in September, the highest rate since the year 2000.

The measure was achieved despite the fact that the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic, Coparmex, requested a 15% increase, but the unions asked for a higher increase, for which they agreed to another figure.

“The business sector is going to continue supporting this process of empowerment of the general minimum wage, with this goal that, unfortunately, the issue of inflation that we suffered in Mexico complicated the figure for us, but we will continue in that impulse,” said Lorenzo de Jesús Roel, business representative.

For Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “this increase does not see the risk of inflation skyrocketing.” ) this year so that the price of gasoline does not increase,” he said.

“This is very good news for Mexicans. Do you know since when the minimum wage did not increase in this proportion? For more than 40 years. So it is an important fact, it is a historic day today,” said López Obrador.

With the increase by 2023, purchasing power will have recovered by 90% since 2018 after the loss registered in the last 40 years, according to the authorities. With this increase, Mexico rose 31 positions worldwide in the minimum wage purchasing power index to occupy 50th place in 2023 after being 81st in 2020.

with EFE