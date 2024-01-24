During the first half of January, the inflation figure in Mexico rose 4.9 percentage points, compared to the same period in 2023. On the other hand, the Inegi, the body in charge of official statistics in the nation, presented the Economic Activity report for the month of November, which recorded a contraction above estimates.

According to the forecast of the Central Bank of Mexico, inflation in 2024 could close to around 3%. However, the first report issued by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) hit the estimate.

During the first fortnight of January, inflation registered an increase of 4.9% year-on-year and it is the fifth fortnight with an increase. The data, provided on January 24, means the highest CPI in Mexico since the second half of June, when the increase stood at 4.9% at that time.

Inflation, among other economic aspects, will be one of the points that the presidential candidates must address en route to the electoral process on June 2.

In the last months of 2023, Mexico showed significant growth, the latest report from the International Monetary Fund placed it at 3.2% in October, while year-end data is expected at the end of January. However, the inflation reported this Wednesday for the first fortnight, and its precedents, are not encouraging.

On the other hand, the Inegi revealed the report on the Economic Activity data for the month of November, which showed a contraction of 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous month, which, added to the 0.1% drop registered in the month of October, refers to two consecutive months of contractions in the Mexican economy.