Exports of white corn, which is used to make tortillas, will have a 50% tariff as of Tuesday, according to the Government of Mexico, in its search to reduce the cost internally.

The Mexican government, like others in the region, seeks to combat inflation with economic measures such as the imposition of tariffs. The decree, published this Monday in the Official Gazette of the Federation, DOF, and which maintains zero percent for grain imports, will be in force until June 30.

The Mexican government seeks to maintain the production of this corn in Mexico and stop inflation, especially in the price of the tortilla, since in recent weeks it registered a cost ranging from 20 pesos to 25 pesos, about 1.07 dollars to 1.3 dollars per kilogram in various states of the country.

“The supply and production of white corn in our country are important factors in determining its price and, therefore, also of the various consumer products made from it, mainly tortillas,” the Mexican government indicated in the decree. .

They added that it is “to guarantee a sufficient supply it is necessary to maintain national production in our country and ensure market conditions that allow its price to stabilize.”

The document states that according to the Agri-Food Panorama 2021 “white corn is a basic food product in Mexico as it is an important source of caloric energy in the Mexican diet” and is the grain with the highest production with 89%. in the participation of the national production of grains and with an annual per capita consumption of 332 kilograms.

with EFE