The Mexican economy received a record of almost 36 billion dollars in remittances during the first seven months of 2023, according to a report by the Bank of Mexico, Banxico, thus showing an increase of 9.4% over the previous year.

Mexico received 35,895 million dollars between January and July of this year, an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the Bank of Mexico, Banxico. The figure represents more than 3,000 million dollars of the 32,817 million dollars that the Aztec country received in the first seven months of 2022.

The data for July shows that Mexico captured 5,651 million dollars in remittances that month alone, an interannual advance of 6.6% and a monthly one of 1.5%. The average individual remittance between January and July was $392, slightly higher than the $389 for the same period in 2022.

In this period, the number of operations that the issuer registered grew by 8.8%, going to 91.66 million from a previous figure of 84.27 million, 99% of them electronic transfers.

The sending of remittances to Mexico has been breaking records since March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with nearly 40 months with consecutive year-on-year increases, and it has already become the country’s main source of external income.

In 2022, Mexico broke a record by receiving 58,497 million dollars in remittances, which represents an increase of 13.4% compared to the previous year. In fact, this was the ninth consecutive year of increases in these revenues.

At least 38 million Mexicans residing in the United States, most of whom send these remittances. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has called them “heroes” and estimates that these contributions benefit nearly 10 million families living in poverty.

with EFE