From now on, the Mexican capital will require property owners who use lodging platforms such as Airbnb to report on the occupancy of the properties and to comply with certain local taxes, according to information published on Thursday, April 4 in the Official Gazette of the city.

The Government of Mexico City issued a regulation that seeks to put a stop to the phenomenon known as gentrification, which happens when residents of a certain sector are expelled or displaced, raising housing costs until they become unaffordable.

The rule involves regulation for the use of Airbnb and other digital platforms, which includes a census of hosts and a limit of three properties offered per person.

The head of the local government, Martí Batres, explained in a press conference that the regulations seek to stop “processes of gentrification, expulsion, displacement of neighbors.”

The measure was presented as a modification to the local Tourism Law, according to which hosts must register in a registry to operate and update it every two years with information such as how many times it has been occupied and complaints received.

Mexico has long been one of the world's top tourist destinations. In recent years, the capital has become a growing attraction for both travelers and so-called digital nomads who can work remotely.

The concentration of that emerging population in a handful of neighborhoods has sparked a backlash, with some residents complaining that these apps contribute to gentrification and rising housing costs.

With EFE and Reuters