Although the celebration takes place like every year, many families reduced purchases of their traditional offerings to raise the altars of their deceased loved ones due to the high prices of the products they use for decoration.

The Day of the Dead celebration is underway in Mexico after its grand start, as usual, on November 1, but citizens have fought to keep the tradition alive, at least at the level they are accustomed to.

Prices have increased over the years.“, with the offering tables being smaller compared to other years,” commented Agustín Velasco Sandoval, a native of Xochimilco, who was watching over some of his loved ones in the Xilopetec Pantheon.

And through altars, this celebration fills the pantheons and ceremonial centers of people who refuse to forget their deceased relatives and who, in addition, are certain that through memory and some ritual practices, they will return from beyond to share what they liked to do most in life.

Precisely to attract them from the natural plane, decorative altars are built with incense, marigold flowers, characteristics of the time, and foods such as fruits or some sweets.

Straight to… Mexico City and the celebration of the traditional Day of the Dead





It is the striking color of the decorative flowers that believers assure that they serve as a guide so that the souls of the deceased are directed to the altars. According to belief, when they arrive, they are welcomed with their favorite dishes and drinks.

Some families interviewed by the EFE agency assured that they can invest up to 2,500 pesos (about 140 dollars) to buy the flowers and the material to prepare the offering.

Despite the fact that general inflation reached its lowest level since February 2021, when In September it stood at 4.45% annually, It is still above the Central Bank of Mexico’s goal of bringing it to 3%.

And, furthermore, for the National Alliance of Small Merchants (Anpec), this could be the “most expensive Day of the Dead in history,” arguing for an annual increase of more than 30% in costs related to the celebration.

With EFE and local media