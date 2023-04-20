This time the managers dispensed with hundreds of engineers, technical employees and the technology area, positions that until now seemed untouchable when it came to layoffs in large technology companies. This announcement is in addition to the decision made in November by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, who secured a cut of some 11,000 positions, all under his goal of achieving a “more efficient” company by 2023.

#Economy #Meta #parent #company #Facebook #promoted #layoffs #technical #departments