Many of the international chain's restaurants in markets such as Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland remained closed for some hours on Friday, March 15. Although it was a failure in the technological system, a cyber attack was ruled out.

Some McDonald's stores resumed operations hours after a technological blackout interrupted many of their establishments.

“Many markets have come back online and the rest are in the process of coming back online,” Brian Rice, the firm's global chief information officer, said in a statement.

Rice added that “the reliability and stability of our technology is a priority and I know how frustrating it can be when there are outages. I understand this affects you, your restaurant teams and our customers.”

The fast food giant ruled out the possibility of a cybersecurity incident and said the outage was caused by a third-party vendor during a “configuration change,” which forced many of its stores to stop accepting in-person customer orders already. through mobile applications.

The affected countries range from Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland, to Singapore and New Zealand, where dozens of customers complained on social networks about the interruption of service.

One of the largest restaurant chains in the world has around 40,000 establishments, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States.

With Reuters, EFE and AP