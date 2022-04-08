The war in Ukraine has worsened the world’s fertilizer shortage, and some farmers in the United States, including those who used to pay to dispose of their animal waste, have found a new business: selling it to food producers.

For nearly two decades, Abe Sandquist has used every marketing tool he could think of to sell the waste from his cows. However, convincing farmers of the benefits for their crops has been a difficult task. Until now.

Facing a global shortage of commercial fertilizer started in the pandemic and made worse by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more American farmers are knocking on their door, clamoring to get their hands on their animal manure.

Sandquist is the founder of Natural Fertilizer Services Inc, a nutrient management company based in the state of Iowa. “I wish we had more to sell, but there’s not enough to meet the demand,” he says.

Manure is now called ‘liquid gold’ in farm country and so-called honeywagons used to spread animal waste onto fields are in hot demand https://t.co/nS0E7X3QV9 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 6, 2022



Russia and Belarus are world leaders in the export of fertilizers and, after the start of the war, the supply has been interrupted. For this reason, some ranchers have found a promising side business in the sale of manure.

Still, while manure can replace some of the soil nutrient deficit, agriculturalists don’t see it as a panacea: there isn’t enough to replace all of the commercial fertilizer used in the United States, it’s expensive to transport, and prices they are also increasing due to strong demand.

Additionally, its trade is highly regulated by state and federal authorities, in part due to concerns about impacts to water systems.

Food prices, at an all-time high

The United States Government has already anticipated that the very high prices of industrial fertilizers will cause a reduction in corn and wheat plantations this spring.

The situation further threatens global food supplies, as national wheat inventories are at their lowest in 14 years, and the war between Russia and Ukraine is disrupting grain shipments.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the food price index in March reached its highest level since records began in 1990 as a result of the war.

with Reuters