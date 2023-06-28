The state received federal approval to charge large tolls for those who want to drive in the most visited parts of Manhattan, as part of an effort to reduce traffic, improve air quality and raise money for the public transit system.

If New York’s controversial plan to charge a Manhattan entrance toll goes through, it would become the first of its kind in the United States.

The Federal Highway Administration authorized New York to go ahead with this initiative, which has been years in the planning and could finally begin implementation in 2024.

The program could start in spring 2024, bringing New York City in line with places like London, Singapore and Stockholm that have implemented similar tolling programs for highly congested business districts.

Our first-in-the-nation congestion pricing plan means: 🚇 Better public transit

♻️ Cleaner air for our children

🚦 Less gridlock on city streets Today we are taking a historic step toward building a safer, healthier New York City. pic.twitter.com/1Y1NVkfxQv — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 27, 2023



In one of several scenarios being considered, drivers could be charged as much as $23 a day to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees the long-stalled plan, you still need to decide the exact amount.

“With the green light from the federal government, we look forward to moving forward with the implementation of this program,” New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The state Legislature had approved a conceptual plan for congestion charging in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic combined with a lack of guidance from federal regulators stalled the project.

The new tolls are expected to generate another billion dollars a year, which would be used to finance loans to improve the subway, bus and commuter rail systems.

With AP and EFE