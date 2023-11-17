Economy – Management shake-up at OpenAI: its president resigns after the untimely dismissal of the CEO

The Board of Directors of the company behind ChatGPT fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday, November 17, sending shockwaves through the tech industry and the immediate resignation of the company’s president, Greg Brockman.

Samuel Altman is for many the human face of the very popular generative artificial intelligence technology. Once the head of Y Combinator, an American technology startup promoter, Altman is a serial entrepreneur and investor who fervently promoted ChatGPT while touring the world this year.

Just hours after participating in his last conferences as CEO of OpenAI, Altman closed his cycle at that firm: the board of directors surprisingly announced his dismissal, after having lost confidence in his management.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently truthful in his communications, which hindered his ability to exercise his responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI”, the company said in a blog posted on its website.

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all I loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later. 🫡 —Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023



In the year since Altman catapulted ChatGPT to global fame, he has become Silicon Valley’s most sought-after voice on the promises and potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

Therefore, his sudden departure brought uncertainty to the future of the industry and caused commotion in the digital world, with supporters and critics crowding forums as details of the news spread.

He also did it within the organization itself. Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, announced on the X messaging platform that he was resigning from his position after learning what happened.

OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will take over as interim CEO effective immediately, the company said, while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, OpenAI started the generative AI trend in November last year with the launch of its chatbot ChatGPT, which became one of the fastest-growing software applications in the world. .

Trained with vast amounts of data, generative AI can create entirely new human-like content, helping users prepare term papers, complete science assignments, and even write entire novels.

After the launch of ChatGPT, regulators were quick to focus on its effects on everyday life: the European Union revised its still-undefined AI Law and the United States began AI regulation efforts.

