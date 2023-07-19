For a year now, the French president has been in the crosshairs of opposition lawmakers who accuse them of allowing themselves to be pressured by the private transport company Uber as part of an aggressive push to expand into new markets between 2013 and 2017.

“Yes, there was a deal between Emmanuel Macron and the directors of this platform (Uber).” This was the conclusion of the final report of the commission of investigation of the Uber Files (also known as Uber Files), a process opened a year ago against the French president.

“As far as illegalities and crimes are concerned, not everything is prescribed,” added Danielle Simonnet, rapporteur for the committee made up of members of the National Assembly, in charge of investigating the case.

After 6 months of work, I will report to you from the commission d’enquête sur les #uberfiles The revelations are edifying! Macron has not seulement aided a company hors la loi à s’implanter, but he will continue to defend the model Uber in order to pour suivre sa casse du salariat! pic.twitter.com/lx1y2U4QZV —Danielle Simonnet (@SimonnetDeputee) July 18, 2023



Emmanuel Macron has been under pressure since July 2022 by opposition politicians for his alleged links to the transportation company Uber Technologies during his years as economy minister.

The specialized local press reported at the time that the US transport giant had violated the laws and pressured politicians to expand into new markets, including France.

“There were privileges in favor of Uber”

Known as Uber Files, the investigation by an international consortium of journalists showed that Macron would have played an important role in the establishment of this service between 2014 and 2016.

Simonnet added that, according to the report presented this Tuesday, July 18, 2023, “there were many privileged exchanges between the minister himself, the global executive director of Uber and the members of Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet.”

The final report was signed only by opposition parliamentarians, while the president of the National Assembly, Benjamin Haddad, criticized a politicization of the matter and argued that there was no deal or conflict of interest.

Launched six months ago, this commission interviewed 120 people, including two former prime ministers and former Uber executives.

with AFP