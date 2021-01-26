The Davos World Economic Forum has started working from home. Dematerialized, the capitalist high mass invited Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to speak about his vision of the economic future. Thirty minutes of discussion with the German Klaus Schwab, president of the Forum, interspersed with technical problems which have blurred the link between Paris and Switzerland.

Asked about his vision of the already hackneyed “world after”, Emmanuel Macron delivered a diagnosis of capitalism, which he had described as “Crazy” on June 11, 2019, before the International Labor Organization. “Capitalism and the market economy have had great successes in the past decade, they lifted millions of people out of poverty”, he began, before detailing the “Dark face” in the sabir specific to economics: “Inequalities, relocation crises, disconnection between profits and value creation, negative externalities on the climate… “

So much for the observation. Regarding the remedy, Emmanuel Macron does not believe in “Return of the State”, that some prophesy a little quickly with the Covid-19 crisis: “It cannot correct inequalities and the climate issue on its own by going into debt and leaving it to the taxpayer. We must integrate these concerns into the heart of companies. “ The President of the Republic therefore pleads for more innovation in the economic, environmental and social responsibility of companies, bringing the public power back to its role of market support.

He will also have aligned some obvious facts: “The first thing the crisis taught us is that we cannot think of the economy without thinking of humans. “ And vaticiné, more inspired, on the upheavals to come of the XXIst century: “ We are going to experience breakthroughs in innovation, with the artificial intelligence or quantum revolution. These will have very positive effects, but they will also accelerate social or democratic problems, which we must think about right now. “Be careful, however, that the recommended remedy does not worsen the symptoms.