The French government affirms that the pension reform it proposed is essential to sustain the 42 different regimes financed by the State. In 2021, the entire pension system cost France 14% of GDP. Meanwhile, the political opposition, unions and citizens have dismissed the proposal as unfair. Thousands of people took to the streets in a great national mobilization on January 19.
