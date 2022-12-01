French President Emmanuel Macron called for reform of the IMF and the World Bank during a meeting with members of the United States Congress, while trade tensions between Europe and the United States grow, with the anti-inflation law proposed by Joe Biden.

Emmanuel Macron expressed in Washington his idea of ​​in-depth reform of financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to face major challenges such as climate change.

“We are no longer in the world of the 1980s and 1990s. The world has changed, but our rules have not,” he said during a biodiversity summit he held with members of the US Congressional Caucus.

According to him, the designs of the projects of both organizations and their approach to solidarity are no longer adapted to the magnitude of the problem. “Climate vulnerability must be taken into account in the collective rules, which is not the case,” he commented, while defending an “in-depth” model change instead of betting on new funds “that are not going to be financed or that if they are, they will not be adequately”.

The French president’s visit officially began with his visit to the Arlington Military Cemetery, but his main act will take place this Thursday when he is received at the White House by his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

For Macron, one of the key points of the climate strategy must be to help emerging countries to get rid of their dependence on carbon. “The more we do together, the more we can reduce it,” he said.

Macron seeks to convince Joe Biden of the need to establish concrete actions, to speed up work in favor of emerging countries and for developed countries to fulfill their commitments.

“To solve climate change, it is not necessary to delay or reduce the objectives, but to fulfill what we have promised to do,” said Macron, who has the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

