Kim Tu-Il had assumed in January as director of the Department of Economic Affairs of Kim Jong-un’s cabinet, but the North Korean leader accused him of “lack of innovation” in the elaboration of economic objectives for the next five years.

A visibly angry Kim Jong-un, screaming, pointing and hitting the podium while addressing members of his Workers’ Party: this is how the North Korean leader looked in a report on state television on Friday.

The video that was released this Friday, February 12, summarized the unusual four days of violent attacks against its officials by Kim, in a plenary meeting of the single party that took place throughout this week in Pyongyang.

The meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling North Korean party was unusual from the beginning because it came very shortly after the Annual Congress of the Workers’ Party last month.

The president’s anger, as reported by the state network KRT, lay in the “lack of innovation” in the elaboration of the objectives for a new five-year economic plan.

Criticizing the performance of his government, Kim Jong-un fired Kim Tu-Il, the director of the Department of Economic Affairs whom he appointed a month ago.

A “failure” that Kim does not intend to repeat

Although speaking in negative terms is an unusual gesture for Kim Jong-un, on January 6, 2021, he surprised at the inauguration of his party’s congress with a confession: he admitted the economic hardships suffered by the country and ignored any direct mention of States. United.

It was the second time that the North Korean leader accepted the difficulties that the country is going through, affected in 2020 by the passage of three typhoons and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the political movement, celebrated on October 10, 2020, Kim had tearfully acknowledged the shortcomings her citizens were facing.

In January, after admitting the “failure” of the economic plan of the last five years, he presented a new one, the same one he criticized this Friday for not having “great changes” with respect to the previous ones.

