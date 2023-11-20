Since, on Friday, November 17, the Board of Directors of OpenAI decided to dispense with the services of the CEO and co-founder of the company, the storm has not stopped growing in the artificial intelligence industry, which involves large technological players, since Microsoft, even Twitch.

If in the plot for executive leadership of OpenAI there has been a winner in its first four days, it is Microsoft. This technology giant, which has put billions of dollars into the artificial intelligence startup, not only integrated the two highest executives of OpenAI into its team, but its stock closed at an all-time high on the New York Stock Exchange .

Both the ousted CEO, Sam Altman, and the president who left his position once he heard the news, Greg Brockman, both co-founders of OpenAI, were hired at Microsoft, in what analysts saw as a strategy to prevent their flight to companies. rivals in the heat of the race for the development of artificial intelligence.

“The golden child of artificial intelligence” will remain with Microsoft, experts say, as the company competes with Alphabet-owned Google to dominate the nascent industry.

The firing of Sam Altman put the AI ​​industry on edge. © France 24

At Microsoft, Altman will lead a new research team at the software giant, alongside Brockman and other members of the OpenAI team who rebelled against the Board of Directors after decisions it made.

The rebellion spread to the vast majority of OpenAI’s almost 800 employees, who threatened to resign if the four-member Board does not resign and if Altman and Brockman do not return to their positions, through a letter seen by the Reuters agency.

The same agency reported that some of the large investors in OpenAI are exploring legal remedies against the company’s board of directors, as they fear losing millions of dollars invested in the crown jewel of some of their portfolios, if the creator of ChatGPT arrives. to collapse.

Who is the new interim CEO of OpenAI?

As the market tries to figure out what happened, OpenAI announced this Monday, November 20, the addition of former Twitch director and founder Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

Shear promised to shed some light on Altman’s departure. In a post on

Today I got a call inviting me to consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to become the interim CEO of @OpenAI. After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted. I had recently resigned from my role as CEO of Twitch due to the birth of my… — Emmett Shear (@eshear) November 20, 2023



The turmoil at OpenAI has raised fears about the consequences for the industry. However, many see the crisis as an opportunity: software giant Salesforce said in a statement that it is willing to welcome anyone who resigns from OpenAI to its research team.

With Reuters, AP and local media