Three of the five currencies that have strengthened the most this year against the dollar are those of Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. One of the keys to this behavior is the economic reopening of China, a crucial trading partner for these countries that export raw materials. In France 24 we talked about the issue with Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of economic analysis of the financial group Monex de México.

#Economy #Latin #American #currencies #among #valued #dollar