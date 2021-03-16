ECLAC believes that in all countries, without exception, the fiscal situation has deteriorated and the level of indebtedness of governments has increased. In addition, the emerging economies of Latin America are consolidated as the most indebted in the world.

The indebtedness of governments in Latin America was, in itself, high, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the region. However, a year after the appearance of the first cases, this debt is much higher and is consolidated as the highest in the world.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), regional debt rose from 68.9% to 79.3% between 2019 and 2020, respectively, as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product.

The figures place Latin America as the most indebted of the developing regions, above Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe, in order.

As part of the response of multilateral organizations to the crisis, the International Monetary Fund has made most of its emergency loans related to Covid-19 available to 21 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In January 2021, the institution had allocated some $ 66.5 billion to the region, representing 63% of the total disbursement of $ 106 billion it had allocated to 85 developing economies.

Poverty, inequality and unemployment have advanced at an unprecedented rate in the region over the past year. The same United Nations body ensures that around three million companies had or will have to close due to the pandemic.

For its part, the unemployment rate exceeded ten percent, with female unemployment being much higher than that of men, while the number of poor people would have increased by about 30 million in just one year.

