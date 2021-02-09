The International Monetary Fund warned this Monday, February 8, that the Latin American and Caribbean region will take longer to recover the level of its economic activity prior to the pandemic due to the impact it has had on employment.

Latin America will need more time than the rest of the world for its economy to return to what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, estimates the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The region’s product will return to pre-pandemic levels only in 2023, and the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita will do so in 2025, that is, later than other regions of the world,” said the director of the Department. from the Western Hemisphere Fund, Alejandro Werner, in the most recent analysis of the development of the region.

Despite this context, the IMF raised its regional growth forecast for 2021 to 4.1%, compared to the 3.6% calculated in October, given that the results in 2020 have been stronger than expected.

Another factor that leads the multilateral organization to improve its forecasts is the expectation that vaccination campaigns will be expanded, as well as the increase in the prices of some raw materials, which would benefit several countries whose economies depend largely on commodities.

By country, growth for this year was revised upward in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru, but downward in the Caribbean region, from 4% to 2.4%, since the resumption of Travel and tourism, vital to the region, is taking much longer than anticipated.

“The inability to contain new infections, the imposition of new confinements and the consequent change in people’s behavior will be a drag on growth,” concludes the IMF.

With EFE