The Economic Commission for Latin America -ECLAC- and the Inter-American Development Bank -IDB-, among other economic authorities, have warned about the high indebtedness of the region and the social cost that increasing interest payments have for countries. In addition, the United Nations organization advocates a restructuring of the regional debt.

According to the diagnoses of multilateral organizations, Latin America faces an imbalance between assets and liabilities, which has worsened over the last five decades, putting its fiscal situation in trouble.

The IDB carried out a measurement, which incorporates data since 1970, according to which the assets of the main economies in the region reached 75% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2020. Debts reached levels of 125% of GDP.

During the pandemic, the trend of increasing indebtedness continued, especially in the public sector, due to the needs of governments to address the Covid 19 emergency.

When asked about the risks and implications of growing indebtedness and a possible payment crisis, the director of Economic Development of ECLAC, Daniel Titelman, commented that “it is not only a question of whether there is going to be a debt crisis, this It depends on each country. There are countries with different levels of debt and different capacities, but debt service and interest payments are consuming many resources and limiting fiscal space and the ability of governments to allocate resources toward education and social investment.”

For the Commission spokesperson, the high costs of public debt in Latin America not only affect assistance programs, they also impact investment plans to confront climate change. So, we are in a situation in which the high level of debt and its high cost are generating a very significant reduction in the fiscal capacity of our countries to make investments and social spending.”

Informality and low economic growth

In the report “Economic Study of Latin America and the Caribbean 2023”, ECLAC revealed that the countries with the highest levels of public debt as a proportion of GDP are: Argentina, (85.4%), Brazil (73%), Panama (59.4%), Costa Rica (58.2%) and Colombia (51.7%).

These same countries also face high levels of labor informality, which agrees with the organization’s thesis on the limitations imposed by high debt to finance public policies aimed at generating quality jobs.

The Commission says that informality in Latin America is around 50%, that is, one in every two workers is in that condition and considers that this is one of the biggest economic challenges that is slowing growth.

“Informality generates many problems: it is associated with low productivity, lack of access to social protection and the universalization of social protection systems and one of the challenges that the region has is how to reduce informality,” commented Titelman.

For the ECLAC expert, the countries of the region must implement a battery of labor policies aimed at reducing informality, but also at increasing economic growth, which allows improving the quality of jobs.

In fact, ECLAC draws attention to economic growth estimates, which for Latin America barely point to a GDP expansion of 1.5% by 2024, while global economic growth estimates predict 3%.