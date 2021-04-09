The International Labor Organization revealed that the average employment rate in the region fell from 57.4% to 51.7% between 2019 and 2020. A private study indicates that one in six people between 18 and 29 years old has lost their employment in the region since the crisis began.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused at least 26 million people to lose their jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean during 2020, the International Labor Organization (ILO) revealed this Thursday, April 8.

The region’s average employment rate, which is the percentage ratio between the employed population and the working-age population, fell by almost six percentage points between 2019 and 2020, as a result of the crisis.

The ILO Regional Office added that, in addition to the jobs lost, the region experienced a sharp contraction in hours worked and a reduction in labor income, which represents 80% of what people in Latin America and the Caribbean earn. .

Young people are the most affected

An independent report by the Canadian charity Cuso International, based on data from a United Nations commission and an ILO survey, detailed the situation facing young people in the region.

The bottom line is that one in six people between the ages of 18 and 29 has left work since the coronavirus pandemic began, forcing many to drop out of school.

“It is extremely difficult for young people to enter the labor market due to problems related to specialization, lower wages and poverty,” the organization’s director in Colombia, Alejandro Matos, told Reuters.

More than half of those who stopped working since the onset of the pandemic were laid off by their employers, according to the report, while others saw their businesses close and informal sector employees were unable to work due to the closures.

“Feelings of sadness, fear and anxiety, as well as despondency after the crisis, prevail among young people, where a higher proportion than in other age groups say that their well-being and mental health have also deteriorated,” the study warned.

Unemployment particularly affected people between the ages of 15 and 24, with a growth of 3.4%, almost double the rate for those over 25 years of age.

