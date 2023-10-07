A last-minute proposal from General Motors (GM) led the United Auto Workers (UAW) union not to extend the strike with more employees at other headquarters of the large automakers. The company proposed to workers to be included in the manufacturing of electric batteries, an important request for employees who had been asking for “for several months.”

It is the first time in three weeks that the strike will not be extended, a decision that was made just 30 minutes before the union president’s weekly broadcast, in which more strike points and a larger number of employees have usually been announced. who join the pickets.

What changed the situation this Friday, October 6, was the agreement that the workers were able to reach with General Motors, in which, without knowing many details of the written document, the union was promised to be included in the vehicle battery plant. electric vehicles under the “master agreement,” which guarantees employees will not be excluded from the United States’ grand plan to transition from fuel-powered vehicles to the use of electric cars.

Last week it was Stellantis that prevented the strike from spreading to its plants because it made progress in adjusting the cost of living, job security and the terms for skilled labor.

But this week, the decision not to extend the strike covers the three Detroit companies, although Ford and Stellantis have not offered proposals on the battery outlook.

Although the strike is not growing, it continues in five assembly plants spread across the three companies, as well as in a network of spare parts distribution centers.

Fain: “this threat gave us a transformative victory”

If they had not reached an agreement, it was already known what the next level of the strike would be: stopping operations at the GM assembly line in Arlington, Texas, where the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade. Fain described the Arlington plant as “GM’s biggest source of revenue.”

“The company knew that its employees were ready to take to the streets, and precisely that threat gave us a transformative victory. General Motors has now agreed in writing to include its electric battery manufacturing in our national framework agreement. For months they have told us that this is impossible and now we have achieved it,” Fain said on the broadcast.

According to Shawn Fain, the president of the UAW, “it was the threat that brought GM to the table,” an idea he defended in his speech while wearing a T-shirt that said “Eat the rich.” .

“We are winning, we are progressing and we are going in the right direction, and what has given us results is our willingness to act, to be flexible, to be aggressive when necessary and to be strategic,” he added.

The controversy over electric batteries

The 126,000 employees affiliated with the union have demanded clear conditions and a “fair transition” in the manufacture of electric batteries. They argue that the big companies’ plan is to reduce the workforce at engine plants and replace, in the future, these factories with plants operated by lower-wage Asian companies.

GM, with its battery plant in Ohio, is the only Detroit automaker with an operating, unionized joint venture battery plant in the United States.

However, the auto giant plans to create two more battery cell plants in the United States in an alliance with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI.

If American consumers ever abandon fuel burners for electric vehicles, then the United Auto Workers union is in trouble. Thousands of jobs would disappear in engine and transmission plants across the industrial Midwest, replaced by smaller workforces in mostly automated factories that mix chemicals to make batteries.

In fact, operators at GM’s only electric vehicle battery plant are currently not part of the union’s national labor agreement and are paid about a third less than members under the agreement.

“We are making significant progress. In just three weeks we are taking these companies further than anyone thought possible. Our strike is working. But we are not there yet,” Fain said on the matter.

The cost of the strike

Far from making significant progress, the strike that began on September 15 in only three states has already spread to more than 20, exceeding 25,000 employees on strike.

Earlier this week, General Motors claimed to have lost more than $200 million in the first two weeks of the strike, and last Friday Ford announced it would lay off 495 employees at its Cleveland engine plant, the Lima engine plant. and its Sterling axle plant.

United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major automakers on Friday, walking out of 38 facilities of General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution in 20 states.

The union’s demands and the managers’ proposals are still far from the middle ground. While workers have asked for a salary increase of 36% in four years, in its most recent offer Ford proposed 23% in four years, and the other two companies proposed increases of 20%; However, all of these are more than double their initial offer of 9%.

