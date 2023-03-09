The largest bank in the United States accused its former head of Private Banking, Jes Staley, of keeping the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein among its luxury clients for at least 13 years, knowing that he was “abusing and trafficking girls.”

Whether or not JPMorgan Chase knew that magnate Jeffrey Epstein allegedly ran a child trafficking and abuse network and still kept him as a client, is something that the US Justice has to clarify. However, the banking giant believes that the responsibility does not lie with him, but with one of his trusted executives.

One of the Wall Street titans is accused in two different court cases of having benefited from Jeffrey Epstein between 2000 and 2013 by allegedly having evidence of the controversial tycoon’s behavior and not having dispensed with him as a client.

The New York-based bank is seeking to hold its former head of the Private Banking division, Jes Staley, personally accountable for any financial penalties they may impose on him in these related cases. It also seeks to force Staley to pay the wages he earned during the 13 years he was allegedly aware of the abuse.

In the complaint filed Wednesday, March 8, in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan claims that Jes Staley, who once sounded like CEO of the firm, “personally observed” and “without question” Epstein’s behavior on multiple occasions. .

“In light of Staley’s willful and outrageous conduct in failing to disclose pertinent information and abandoning (JPMorgan’s) interests in favor of his own and Epstein’s interests, (the bank) is entitled to punitive damages,” the bank said. on your demand.

Staley left JPMorgan in 2013 to become CEO of London-based Barclays bank. Last year he resigned following a report by British regulators about his links to the billionaire.

It has been shown in various court proceedings that Staley and Epstein exchanged hundreds of emails and text messages over the years, and had a close relationship that went beyond what a banker would normally have with a wealthy client.

Epstein was arrested in 2009 and found dead months later in the cell where he awaited trial for paying hundreds of dollars in cash to underage girls for massages and then abusing them at their homes in Florida and New York.

With AP, Reuters