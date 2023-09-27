The US bank will give the money, although it did not admit any wrongdoing in the agreement. The plaintiffs accuse the lender of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network and, although the terms of the agreement are confidential, it was known how and in what amounts the money will be divided to remedy different causes related to the court case.

The largest bank in the United States, without acknowledging its involvement in the incident, will deliver $75 million to the Virgin Islands. However, the figure represents less than half of what was agreed in June, when the lender promised to deliver USD 290 million to resolve the claims from dozens of Epstein’s accusers.

The money given will be divided as follows: USD 30 million will be awarded to charities in the territory, USD 25 million to strengthen the law around human trafficking through programs that help enforce it and the remaining USD 20 million to legal fees necessary.

Epstein had been a client of JP Morgan from 1998 to 2013, when the bank unilaterally ended their relationship, and owned two private islands where minors were allegedly “lured and recruited” to his home, and allegedly forced to have sexual relations. with him, according to the lawsuits against him.

“The firm deeply regrets any association with this man, and would never have continued to do business with him if it believed he was in any way using the bank to commit his heinous crimes,” a JP Morgan statement read.

The deal, announced Tuesday, “should sound the alarm on Wall Street about banks’ responsibilities under the law to detect and prevent human trafficking,” said Ariel Smith, attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands, who They also added that they are proud to “have stood by the survivors throughout this litigation and this settlement reflects our continued commitment to them.”

With local media