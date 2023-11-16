A day after holding a meeting with the president of China, Xi Jinping, the head of the White House told his partners in the Asia Pacific region that his country can offer better options to companies in the area than China. Likewise, he highlighted the importance of the United States’ relationship with APEC, which has grown in investment in recent years.

In his address to the leaders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, Joe Biden highlighted the United States’ commitment to high standards of trade and partnerships that will benefit economies across the Pacific.

My challenge for all of us in APEC is to measure success not by the bottom lines on our balance sheet – but by the lives we lift up and the potential we unleash. Let’s build a global economy where everyone has a chance to succeed and workers get a share of the value they create. pic.twitter.com/DHgIWZj1z7 —President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2023



“In that brief conversation yesterday with President Xi, he asked me and asked me to remind him why we are so committed to the Pacific. It is because we are a Pacific nation, thanks to us there has been peace and security in the region, which has allowed it to grow,” Biden said in his speech.

Likewise, the American head of state highlighted the importance of the relationship between his country and the bloc, especially in the field of investments, which – from his point of view – have allowed the development of some nations in the region and It has helped them reduce poverty.

“We’re not going anywhere. For decades, the United States’ enduring commitment to the region has been a springboard that has enabled growth, transformative growth. Without a doubt, the open flow of trade lifted millions of people out of poverty. Today that relationship goes both ways, the United States continues to be vital for the future of the region and the region is more vital than ever for the United States of America,” added the president.

Biden also noted, without specifying any period, that APEC has become the destination for 60% of its exports. On the other hand, he indicated that the bloc has been the place where the United States has placed its greatest foreign investment. In numbers, the North American nation has invested around 1.4 trillion dollars in the APEC economies while the members of the bloc have invested 1.7 trillion dollars in the United States economy, supporting some 2.3 million jobs. .

For his part, within the framework of the forum, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has established rapprochements with Latin American nations such as Mexico and Peru, by holding meetings with their respective presidents, to whom he has expressed his desire to deepen bilateral relations.

With AP