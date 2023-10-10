The Israeli Defense Minister announced a “total siege” of Gaza through electricity cuts, blockades of fuel and basic supplies to the Gaza Strip. Before the outbreak of war, the border was closed and the already battered economy was drowning while losing its main trading point.

It is the deadliest blow to Gaza’s economy yet. Yoav Gallant, Israeli Defense Minister, imposed this Monday, October 9, a “total blockade on Gaza.” For the official, the conflict has already escalated to a level at which the measures must be toughened.

With this total siege of Gaza “there will no longer be electricity, food, water, or fuel, everything will be closed. “We are fighting against animals and we are acting accordingly”Gallant told the local press.

The announcement comes just two days after the militant group Hamas began an attack on Israel, but comes after three weeks of border tensions.

At the end of September, the Israeli Government decided to close the main crossing with Gaza, through which thousands of Palestinians pass through daily to work and market products in the Jewish nation.

הוריתי להטיל מצור מוחלט על עזה. אנחנו נלחמים בחיות אדם, ונוהגים בהתאם. pic.twitter.com/FhDizBKOSX — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) October 9, 2023



According to Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, the decision sought to “protect Israel” from any device that could leak during the passage of products from the enclave, since Israeli troops had found military material and explosives in one of the shipments. What was sought was for Hamas not to arm itself, in the face of a possible attack, which in the end it was.

Added to this scenario was Gaza’s lack of liquidity and a strategic move to save its coffers. The Hamas Ministry of Finance cut the salaries of public officials by more than half and to this is added the financial crisis that has been dragging on in the Strip since the militant group took control in 2007 and which brought with it the constant blockades of Israel and Egypt. .

Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way.

But although Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. Once, the Jewish people were stateless.

Once, the Jewish people were defenseless.

No longer. Hamas will… pic.twitter.com/eVECGnzLu3 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 9, 2023



The salary cut also brought protests by Palestinians that lasted more than two weeks and was added to the closure of Israel’s border. Soon the demonstrations escalated and turned into violent clashes with Israeli security forces.

Gaza’s losses were abysmal, as in addition to daily exports stopped, approximately 18,000 Palestinians from Gaza working in Israel stopped generating income.

Jobs in the Jewish nation are in high demand and pay up to 10 times more than similar jobs in the Strip and unemployment hovers around 50%.

Finally, in an apparent de-escalation of the conflict, the crossing was reopened three weeks ago. That September 28, the Israeli defense body that deals with Palestinian civil affairs, known as COGAT, also said that other economic measures would resume, in exchange for calm in the area.

A Hamas spokesman welcomed the move and said the closure of the crossing had been a form of “collective punishment.” “It is the right of our people in the Gaza Strip to enter and leave freely,” Hazem Qassem said.

With AP and Reuters.